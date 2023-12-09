The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Illinois State vs. Norfolk State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-6.5) 134.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois State (-6.5) 134.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

Illinois State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Redbirds' eight games have hit the over.

Norfolk State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of three Spartans games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.