The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Redbird Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 134.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -7.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois State Betting Records & Stats

In three of eight games this season, Illinois State and its opponents have combined to total more than 134.5 points.

Illinois State's matchups this year have an average point total of 132.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Redbirds' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Illinois State has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Redbirds have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Illinois State.

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 3 37.5% 67.1 142.5 65.8 132.6 142.9 Norfolk State 5 83.3% 75.4 142.5 66.8 132.6 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

The Redbirds record 67.1 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 66.8 the Spartans allow.

Illinois State is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 4-4-0 0-1 3-5-0 Norfolk State 4-2-0 2-0 3-3-0

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Norfolk State 8-7 Home Record 10-2 3-9 Away Record 6-8 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.