Saturday's contest features the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-71 win for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Illinois vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-0.7)

Tennessee (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Tennessee is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Illinois' ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Volunteers have gone over the point total in five games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over two times.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +142 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.7 points per game. They're putting up 80.1 points per game, 80th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.4 per outing to rank 23rd in college basketball.

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 12 boards on average. It collects 42.5 rebounds per game, third in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.5.

Illinois knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (171st in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 29.6% rate.

Illinois has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (249th in college basketball), 3.5 more than the 9.3 it forces (345th in college basketball).

