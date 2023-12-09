The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) hope to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Illinois has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
  • The Fighting Illini score an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • Illinois is 6-0 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.
  • At home, the Fighting Illini conceded 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.
  • Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center

