How to Watch Illinois vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) hope to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.
Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Illinois has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
- The Fighting Illini score an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- Illinois is 6-0 when it scores more than 66.9 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.
- At home, the Fighting Illini conceded 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.
- Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
