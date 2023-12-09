The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) hope to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Illinois has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.

The Fighting Illini score an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Illinois is 6-0 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.

At home, the Fighting Illini conceded 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.

Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule