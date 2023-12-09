The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Illinois vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Illinois has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Volunteers' eight games have gone over the point total.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Illinois has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

