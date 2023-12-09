On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Jakub Vrana going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vrana stats and insights

  • Vrana has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).
  • Vrana has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 5-2
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-2
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.