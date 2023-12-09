Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Johnson County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Johnson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vienna High School at Trico High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Campbell Hill, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
