Jordan Kyrou will be among those in action Saturday when his St. Louis Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Thinking about a wager on Kyrou in the Blues-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

Kyrou has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kyrou has a point in 12 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

Kyrou has an assist in 10 of 26 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Kyrou goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-28).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 26 Games 5 17 Points 6 5 Goals 3 12 Assists 3

