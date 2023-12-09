Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Knox County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midland High School at RW Cougars Co-op