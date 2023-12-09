Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lake County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westlake Christian Academy at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakes High School at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake View High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Highland Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Zurich High School at Zion-Benton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Zion, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Forest High School at Libertyville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Libertyville, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukegan High School at Mundelein High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
