Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Livingston County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flanagan-Cornell High School at Hartsburg-Emden High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Hartsburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
