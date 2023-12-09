The Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Loyola Chicago vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 68.5 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 63.9 the Ramblers allow.
  • When it scores more than 63.9 points, Milwaukee is 5-3.
  • Loyola Chicago's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Ramblers record 63.8 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 64.7 the Panthers give up.
  • Loyola Chicago is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
  • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 63.8 points, it is 4-1.
  • This season the Ramblers are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Panthers give up.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

  • Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)
  • Sitori Tanin: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG%
  • Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
  • Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%
  • Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ DePaul L 93-72 Wintrust Arena
11/29/2023 @ Northwestern W 73-68 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/2/2023 Eastern Illinois W 58-44 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/9/2023 Milwaukee - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/18/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/21/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

