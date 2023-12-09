Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Macoupin County, Illinois today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pawnee High School at Mt. Olive High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Mt. Olive, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
