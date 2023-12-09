Saturday's game between the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Fiserv Forum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-59 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-20.0)

Marquette (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Marquette is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Notre Dame's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles are 2-5-0 and the Fighting Irish are 2-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (scoring 80 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while allowing 66.8 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

Marquette averages 30.6 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) while conceding 32 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.4 boards per game.

Marquette knocks down two more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.9 (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.

The Golden Eagles rank 52nd in college basketball with 102 points scored per 100 possessions, and 79th in college basketball defensively with 85.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (29th in college basketball action), 5.3 fewer than the 14.7 it forces on average (50th in college basketball).

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a -9 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game, 338th in college basketball, and are giving up 66 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

Notre Dame ranks 173rd in the country at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 30.9 its opponents average.

Notre Dame hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Notre Dame has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (109th in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (323rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.