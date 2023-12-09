Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In McHenry County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnsburg High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Grove High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cary, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marian Central Catholic High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Rockton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
