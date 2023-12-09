Will Nikita Alexandrov Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 9?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Nikita Alexandrov going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Alexandrov stats and insights
- Alexandrov is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Alexandrov has no points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Alexandrov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:02
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:23
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|7:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|L 6-2
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
