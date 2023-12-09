Saturday's contest at OceanFirst Bank Center has the Monmouth Hawks (4-4) squaring off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 79-78 victory for Monmouth, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 79, Northern Illinois 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Monmouth (-0.3)

Monmouth (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Monmouth has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Illinois is 5-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hawks are 4-3-1 and the Huskies are 5-2-0.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 82.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 80.0 per contest (334th in college basketball). They have a +19 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Northern Illinois records 34.6 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball), compared to the 33.9 of its opponents.

Northern Illinois knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (171st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

Northern Illinois has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (152nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (301st in college basketball).

