The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) welcome in the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Huskies are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 170th.

The Huskies' 82.4 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 75.3 the Hawks give up.

Northern Illinois is 4-0 when it scores more than 75.3 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).

At home, the Huskies conceded 74.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).

Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) too.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule