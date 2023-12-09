How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) welcome in the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Youngstown State vs Western Michigan (1:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Western Kentucky vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Northern Iowa vs Toledo (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Miami (OH) vs Davidson (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Central Michigan vs Creighton (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Cleveland State vs Kent State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 170th.
- The Huskies' 82.4 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 75.3 the Hawks give up.
- Northern Illinois is 4-0 when it scores more than 75.3 points.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).
- At home, the Huskies conceded 74.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
- Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) too.
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 89-67
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana State
|L 90-67
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/18/2023
|Calumet
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
