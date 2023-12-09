The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) welcome in the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
  • TV: SportsNet NY
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
  • Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 170th.
  • The Huskies' 82.4 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 75.3 the Hawks give up.
  • Northern Illinois is 4-0 when it scores more than 75.3 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Northern Illinois scored 8.4 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (69.2).
  • At home, the Huskies conceded 74.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) too.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ DePaul W 89-79 Wintrust Arena
11/27/2023 @ Northwestern L 89-67 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana State L 90-67 NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
12/18/2023 Calumet - NIU Convocation Center
12/21/2023 Northern Iowa - NIU Convocation Center

