The St. Louis Blues, including Pavel Buchnevich, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Buchnevich in that upcoming Blues-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 17:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In seven of 24 games this season, Buchnevich has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 24 games this year, Buchnevich has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Buchnevich has an assist in eight of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Buchnevich hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-28).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 5 20 Points 3 9 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

