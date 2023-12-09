Saturday's game features the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) and the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) clashing at Banterra Center (on December 9) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-67 win for Southern Illinois.

Last time out, the Salukis won on Wednesday 77-53 over SIU-Edwardsville.

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 76, Saint Louis 67

Other MVC Predictions

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Salukis defeated the Charlotte 49ers 55-52 on November 23.

The Salukis have two Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 30th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 38th-most.

Southern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 over Charlotte (No. 126) on November 23

66-55 over George Washington (No. 189) on November 24

77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 276) on December 6

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 318) on November 7

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG%

17.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG% Quierra Love: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

8.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.2 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.2 FG% Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.1 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

4.1 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis have a +20 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 69.0 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball and are giving up 66.5 per contest to rank 224th in college basketball.

