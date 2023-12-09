How to Watch the Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will hope to end a three-game road slide when visiting the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens' 77 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.5 points, Saint Louis is 5-0.
- Southern Illinois' record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 77 points.
- The 69 points per game the Salukis average are 6.1 fewer points than the Billikens give up (75.1).
- When Southern Illinois totals more than 75.1 points, it is 2-1.
- Saint Louis has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 69 points.
- The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Billikens allow to opponents (43.8%).
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Laniah Randle: 17.5 PTS, 9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG%
- Quierra Love: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.2 FG%
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.1 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Shemera Williams: 19 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|W 66-55
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|West Virginia
|L 73-55
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 77-53
|Banterra Center
|12/9/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/30/2023
|Drake
|-
|Banterra Center
