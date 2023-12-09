Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nashville Community High School at Cahokia High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9

3:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Cahokia, IL

Cahokia, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Steeleville High School at Okawville High School