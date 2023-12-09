Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washington County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nashville Community High School at Cahokia High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cahokia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steeleville High School at Okawville High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Okawville, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
