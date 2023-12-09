Saturday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) and Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) squaring off at Resch Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 71, Western Illinois 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-6.2)

Green Bay (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.5

Green Bay has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Western Illinois, who is 2-5-0 ATS. The Phoenix have a 3-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Leathernecks have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks score 71.0 points per game (260th in college basketball) and give up 70.3 (167th in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

Western Illinois is 18th in the nation at 39.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 33.6 its opponents average.

Western Illinois makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 28.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.3%.

Western Illinois has lost the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 12.5 (232nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.6 (339th in college basketball).

