How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) travel to face the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Southern Indiana vs Indiana State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- UMKC vs Lindenwood (4:30 PM ET | December 9)
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, Western Illinois has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix sit at 339th.
- The Leathernecks score an average of 71 points per game, five more points than the 66 the Phoenix allow.
- Western Illinois has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66 points.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Western Illinois is averaging 26.8 more points per game at home (84.4) than on the road (57.6).
- At home, the Leathernecks give up 61.4 points per game. On the road, they concede 79.2.
- At home, Western Illinois makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (5.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (24.3%).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|W 92-40
|Western Hall
|12/3/2023
|South Dakota
|L 70-68
|Western Hall
|12/6/2023
|Coe
|W 80-58
|Western Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
|12/18/2023
|Eureka
|-
|Western Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
