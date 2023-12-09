The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) travel to face the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

This season, Western Illinois has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix sit at 339th.

The Leathernecks score an average of 71 points per game, five more points than the 66 the Phoenix allow.

Western Illinois has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Western Illinois is averaging 26.8 more points per game at home (84.4) than on the road (57.6).

At home, the Leathernecks give up 61.4 points per game. On the road, they concede 79.2.

At home, Western Illinois makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (5.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (24.3%).

