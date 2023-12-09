The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) travel to face the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • This season, Western Illinois has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix sit at 339th.
  • The Leathernecks score an average of 71 points per game, five more points than the 66 the Phoenix allow.
  • Western Illinois has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Western Illinois is averaging 26.8 more points per game at home (84.4) than on the road (57.6).
  • At home, the Leathernecks give up 61.4 points per game. On the road, they concede 79.2.
  • At home, Western Illinois makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (5.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (24.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Hannibal-La Grange W 92-40 Western Hall
12/3/2023 South Dakota L 70-68 Western Hall
12/6/2023 Coe W 80-58 Western Hall
12/9/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center
12/18/2023 Eureka - Western Hall
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

