The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) will look to stop a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Green Bay (-3.5) 131.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Green Bay (-3.5) 131.5 -180 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

  • Western Illinois has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Leathernecks have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • Green Bay is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of three out of the Phoenix's eight games this season have hit the over.

Western Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • While our computer ranking places Western Illinois 301st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 27th.
  • Western Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

