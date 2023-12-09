Western Illinois vs. Green Bay: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) will look to stop a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Green Bay vs. Western Illinois matchup.
Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Green Bay (-3.5)
|131.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Green Bay (-3.5)
|131.5
|-180
|+146
Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Betting Trends
- Western Illinois has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Leathernecks have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Green Bay is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- A total of three out of the Phoenix's eight games this season have hit the over.
Western Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- While our computer ranking places Western Illinois 301st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 27th.
- Western Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
