The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 130.5 for the matchup.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Green Bay -3.5 130.5

Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 130.5 points in six of seven games this season.

The average over/under for Western Illinois' contests this season is 141.3, 10.8 more points than this game's point total.

Western Illinois are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Western Illinois has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Leathernecks have been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Western Illinois has a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Green Bay 3 37.5% 63.4 134.4 66 136.3 132.9 Western Illinois 6 85.7% 71 134.4 70.3 136.3 141.9

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks' 71 points per game are five more points than the 66 the Phoenix give up.

When it scores more than 66 points, Western Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Green Bay 5-3-0 0-0 3-5-0 Western Illinois 2-5-0 1-3 2-5-0

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Green Bay Western Illinois 2-10 Home Record 10-4 1-17 Away Record 5-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 57.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

