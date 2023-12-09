Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Winnebago County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westlake Christian Academy at Christian Life High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9

1:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marian Central Catholic High School at Hononegah Community High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9

3:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Rockton, IL

Rockton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge Prep High School at Rockford Lutheran High School