Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Saturday college basketball slate that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Michigan State Spartans is a game to see.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Vermont Catamounts vs. Manhattan Jaspers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Draddy Gymnasium
- Location: Riverdale, New York
How to Watch Vermont vs. Manhattan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Brown Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Whittemore Center
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
How to Watch Brown vs. New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Providence Friars vs. Yale Bulldogs
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater
- Location: New Haven, Connecticut
How to Watch Providence vs. Yale
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Patriots vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Knott Arena
- Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland
How to Watch George Mason vs. Mount St. Mary's
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Syracuse Orange vs. Ohio Bobcats
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Convocation Center Ohio
- Location: Athens, Ohio
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Robert Morris Colonials vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reed Arena
- Location: College Station, Texas
How to Watch Robert Morris vs. Texas A&M
- TV: SEC Network +
Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: First National Bank Arena
- Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dayton Flyers vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Millett Hall
- Location: Oxford, Ohio
How to Watch Dayton vs. Miami (OH)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Lions vs. Chattanooga Mocs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: McKenzie Arena
- Location: Chattanooga, Tennessee
How to Watch North Alabama vs. Chattanooga
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Blazers vs. Nicholls Colonels
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stopher Gym
- Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana
How to Watch UAB vs. Nicholls
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
