The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) take on the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Tommies have averaged.

Chicago State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Cougars are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 301st.

The Cougars put up just 4.1 more points per game (66.4) than the Tommies give up to opponents (62.3).

Chicago State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State is scoring more points at home (68.4 per game) than on the road (56.8).

The Cougars allow 72.8 points per game at home, and 67.5 away.

At home, Chicago State drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (4.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.2%) than on the road (30.5%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule