Scan the injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4), which currently has eight players listed, as the Chiefs ready for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 4:25 PM .

The Chiefs enter the matchup after losing 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers in their last game on December 3.

Their last time out, the Bills fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 37-34.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder Out Patrick Mahomes II QB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kadarius Toney WR Hip Full Participation In Practice Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Drue Tranquill LB Concussion Out Nick Bolton LB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Darius Harris LB Wrist Full Participation In Practice

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Right shoulder Full Participation In Practice Taylor Rapp S Neck Full Participation In Practice Dane Jackson CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Kaiir Elam CB Ankle Questionable Leonard Floyd DE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Von Miller LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dawson Knox TE Wrist Questionable Dalton Kincaid TE Thumb Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

CBS

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs rank eighth in total offense this season (362.6 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 297.7 yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs own the 11th-ranked offense this season (22.9 points per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking third-best with only 17.3 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs are compiling 252.7 passing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and they rank sixth defensively with 183 passing yards allowed per game.

Kansas City is averaging 109.9 rushing yards per game on offense this year (16th in NFL), and is giving up 114.7 rushing yards per game (19th) on the defensive side of the ball.

With 14 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (24th in NFL), the Chiefs' -6 turnover margin ranks 26th in the league.

Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-1)

Chiefs (-1) Moneyline: Chiefs (-120), Bills (+100)

Chiefs (-120), Bills (+100) Total: 48.5 points

