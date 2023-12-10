How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) enter a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium on a four-game winning streak.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: NBC
Cowboys vs. Eagles Insights
- This year, the Cowboys average 8.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles surrender (24).
- This season Philadelphia scores 9.1 more points per game (27.4) than Dallas gives up (18.3).
- The Cowboys rack up 380.4 yards per game, 29.8 more yards than the 350.6 the Eagles give up per matchup.
- Philadelphia averages 361.7 yards per game, 74.6 more yards than the 287.1 Dallas allows.
- The Cowboys rush for 117 yards per game, 26.7 more than the 90.3 the Eagles allow per outing.
- This year Philadelphia runs for 20 more yards per game (126) than Dallas allows (106).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).
- This year Philadelphia has 16 turnovers, two fewer than Dallas has takeaways (18).
Cowboys Home Performance
- In home games, the Cowboys put up 41 points per game and concede 15.8. That's more than they score overall (32.3), but less than they give up (18.3).
- At home, the Cowboys rack up 438 yards per game and concede 283.7. That's more than they gain overall (380.4), but less than they allow (287.1).
- Dallas racks up 310.7 passing yards per game at home (47.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 200.3 at home (19.2 more than overall).
- At home, the Cowboys rack up 127.3 rushing yards per game and give up 83.3. That's more than they gain overall (117), and less than they allow (106).
- The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage in home games (53.1%) is higher than their overall average (48.5%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than overall (36.9%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|W 33-10
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|W 45-10
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|W 41-35
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|Detroit
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Eagles Away Performance
- The Eagles put up 24.3 points per game in road games (3.1 less than their overall average), and give up 18.8 on the road (5.2 less than overall).
- The Eagles' average yards gained (356.2) and conceded (309.5) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 361.7 and 350.6, respectively.
- In road games, Philadelphia racks up 237.8 passing yards per game and concedes 224.2. That's more than it gains overall (235.7), and less than it allows (260.3).
- On the road, the Eagles rack up 118.3 rushing yards per game and give up 85.3. That's less than they gain (126) and allow (90.3) overall.
- On the road, the Eagles convert 52.9% of third downs and allow 41.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.9%), and less than they allow (47.3%).
Eagles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/20/2023
|at Kansas City
|W 21-17
|ABC/ESPN
|11/26/2023
|Buffalo
|W 37-34
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|L 42-19
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|NBC
|12/18/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/25/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
