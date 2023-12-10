The Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Eastern Illinois has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 214th.

The Panthers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Bears allow (77.1).

Eastern Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Eastern Illinois has performed better in home games this year, averaging 90.8 points per game, compared to 61 per game in road games.

The Panthers cede 48 points per game at home this year, compared to 77 in road games.

Eastern Illinois is sinking 5.5 threes per game with a 31.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 1.8999999999999986% points worse than it is averaging away from home (5.8, 33.3%).

