The Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Eastern Illinois has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 214th.
  • The Panthers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Bears allow (77.1).
  • Eastern Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Eastern Illinois has performed better in home games this year, averaging 90.8 points per game, compared to 61 per game in road games.
  • The Panthers cede 48 points per game at home this year, compared to 77 in road games.
  • Eastern Illinois is sinking 5.5 threes per game with a 31.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 1.8999999999999986% points worse than it is averaging away from home (5.8, 33.3%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Kansas L 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 St. Louis Pharmacy W 112-50 Lantz Arena
12/7/2023 IUPUI W 75-58 Lantz Arena
12/10/2023 Central Arkansas - Lantz Arena
12/17/2023 Blackburn - Lantz Arena
12/21/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

