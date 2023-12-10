How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Winthrop vs Little Rock (1:00 PM ET | December 10)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | December 10)
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Eastern Illinois has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 214th.
- The Panthers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Bears allow (77.1).
- Eastern Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.1 points.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Eastern Illinois has performed better in home games this year, averaging 90.8 points per game, compared to 61 per game in road games.
- The Panthers cede 48 points per game at home this year, compared to 77 in road games.
- Eastern Illinois is sinking 5.5 threes per game with a 31.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 1.8999999999999986% points worse than it is averaging away from home (5.8, 33.3%).
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|W 112-50
|Lantz Arena
|12/7/2023
|IUPUI
|W 75-58
|Lantz Arena
|12/10/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/17/2023
|Blackburn
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
