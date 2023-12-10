The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) will hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Illinois Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Illinois (-5.5) 138.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Illinois (-5.5) 138.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends

Eastern Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Panthers games have hit the over three out of seven times this season.

Central Arkansas has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this year.

A total of four Bears games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.