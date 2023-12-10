The Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Illinois -4.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Eastern Illinois' seven matchups has gone over 142.5 points.

Eastern Illinois' games this season have had an average of 133.9 points, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Eastern Illinois has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.

Eastern Illinois has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Illinois 1 14.3% 71.6 141.8 62.3 139.4 137.5 Central Arkansas 8 80% 70.2 141.8 77.1 139.4 152

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Panthers score 71.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears allow.

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Illinois 4-3-0 1-1 3-4-0 Central Arkansas 5-5-0 4-4 4-6-0

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Eastern Illinois Central Arkansas 4-0 Home Record 2-3 0-5 Away Record 0-6 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 90.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.0 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

