The Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 83.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redbirds give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Marquette is 8-0.

Illinois State's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 83.1 points.

The Redbirds record 82.3 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles give up.

Illinois State has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.

When Marquette gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 8-0.

The Redbirds shoot 48.1% from the field, 11.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.

The Golden Eagles' 51.9 shooting percentage from the field is 14.3 higher than the Redbirds have given up.

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 32.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 32.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Maya Wong: 12.6 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)

12.6 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18) Deanna Wilson: 14.6 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.6 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 13.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55)

13.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55) Savannah McGowan: 6.8 PTS, 65.7 FG%

Illinois State Schedule