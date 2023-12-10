Illinois vs. Michigan December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-2) meet the Michigan Wolverines (5-1) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Illinois vs. Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Genesis Bryant: 20.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kendall Bostic: 11.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adalia McKenzie: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Camille Hobby: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Peebles: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Players to Watch
- Bryant: 20.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bostic: 11.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- McKenzie: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hobby: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peebles: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.