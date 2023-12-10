Will Isiah Pacheco Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs have a game against the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Pacheco's stats can be found below.
Pacheco has season stats that include 779 rushing yards on 176 carries (4.4 per attempt) and six touchdowns, plus 33 receptions on 38 targets for 209 yards.
Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Chiefs this week:
- Jerick McKinnon (LP/groin): 13 Rush Att; 30 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 19 Rec; 155 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|176
|779
|6
|4.4
|38
|33
|209
|1
Pacheco Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|16
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|19
|89
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|15
|55
|2
|5
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|18
|110
|1
|3
|13
|0
