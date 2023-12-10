Jerick McKinnon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of McKinnon's stats can be found below.

McKinnon has season stats that include 30 rushing yards on 13 carries (2.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 19 receptions on 26 targets for 155 yards.

Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Chiefs have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Isiah Pacheco (DNP/shoulder): 176 Rush Att; 779 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 33 Rec; 209 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 14 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

McKinnon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 13 30 0 2.3 26 19 155 3

McKinnon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0

