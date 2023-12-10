In the Week 14 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Jerick McKinnon hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Chiefs vs Bills Anytime TD Bets

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

McKinnon has rushed for 30 yards on 13 carries (3 yards per game).

McKinnon also has 19 catches for 155 yards (15.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 10 games, McKinnon has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of 10), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0

