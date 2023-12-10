Justin Watson has a tough matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills allow 203.3 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Watson has totaled 332 receiving yards (33.2 per game) and two receiving TDs, reeling in 20 balls on 39 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Watson and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watson vs. the Bills

Watson vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

16 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bills this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

Watson will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills give up 203.3 passing yards per contest.

The Bills' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Chiefs vs Bills on Fubo!

Chiefs Player Previews

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Watson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of nine games this season.

Watson has received 8.7% of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He averages 8.5 yards per target this season (332 yards on 39 targets).

In two of 10 games this year, Watson has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.9% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

With five red zone targets, Watson has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.