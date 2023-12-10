Will Kadarius Toney Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kadarius Toney was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Toney's stats can be found on this page.
Looking at season stats, Toney has been targeted 30 times and has 22 catches for 139 yards (6.3 per reception) and one TD, plus nine carries for 15 yards.
Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Toney 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|30
|22
|139
|98
|1
|6.3
Toney Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|5
|35
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|6
|3
|9
|1
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
