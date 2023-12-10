Kadarius Toney was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Toney's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Toney has been targeted 30 times and has 22 catches for 139 yards (6.3 per reception) and one TD, plus nine carries for 15 yards.

Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Chiefs.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Toney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 30 22 139 98 1 6.3

Toney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0 Week 13 @Packers 0 0 0

