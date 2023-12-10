Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling's 17 catches have led to 273 yards (22.8 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 33 times.

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 2 25 0

