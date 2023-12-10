Who’s the Best Team in the MVC? See our Weekly Women's MVC Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the MVC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MVC Power Rankings
1. Belmont
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
- Last Game: W 70-51 vs Lipscomb
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
2. Drake
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
- Last Game: W 77-66 vs North Dakota State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Creighton
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Illinois State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
- Last Game: L 64-62 vs Marquette
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Louis
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Murray State
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: W 93-85 vs Austin Peay
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Little Rock
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
5. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
- Last Game: W 75-67 vs Saint Louis
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
6. UIC
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 147th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: L 64-56 vs Green Bay
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Chicago State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
7. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 78-59 vs South Dakota State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. Missouri State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: L 81-63 vs Missouri
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wichita State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
9. Indiana State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: W 65-57 vs Southeast Missouri State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
10. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
- Last Game: W 83-64 vs Chicago State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Bradley
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
- Last Game: W 79-73 vs Quincy
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
12. Evansville
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
- Last Game: L 81-75 vs IUPUI
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.