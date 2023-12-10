Noah Gray has a difficult matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills give up 203.3 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Gray has 246 yards on 22 catches and two TDs. He has been targeted 29 times, and averages 20.5 yards receiving per game.

Gray vs. the Bills

Gray vs the Bills (since 2021): 2 GP / 13.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 13.5 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Gray will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills give up 203.3 passing yards per contest.

The Bills have the No. 16 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.3 per game).

Chiefs Player Previews

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Gray Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this year, Gray has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gray has been targeted on 29 of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (6.4% target share).

He has been targeted 29 times this season, averaging 8.5 yards per target.

Gray has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (6.9%).

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

