With the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Noah Gray a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Chiefs vs Bills Anytime TD Bets

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has reeled in 22 passes on 29 targets for 246 yards and two scores, averaging 20.5 yards per game.

In two of 12 games this season, Gray has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 30 0 Week 13 @Packers 1 1 2 1

