The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Northern Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Jayden Marable: 13.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Brooke Stonebraker: 10.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Grace Hunter: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Sidney McCrea: 10 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tara Stauffacher: 6.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

