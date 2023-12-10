The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Titans score an average of 64.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.1 the Huskies give up.

Detroit Mercy has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Northern Illinois has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.9 points.

The Huskies average just 3.8 more points per game (66.6) than the Titans allow (62.8).

Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.

When Detroit Mercy gives up fewer than 66.6 points, it is 7-0.

The Huskies shoot 38.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Titans allow defensively.

The Titans shoot 43.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Huskies allow.

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Brooke Stonebraker: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%

9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG% Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

8.4 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Tara Stauffacher: 8.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

8.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

Northern Illinois Schedule