Sunday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) and Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 80-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northwestern, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 80, Detroit Mercy 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-21.4)

Northwestern (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.2

Northwestern has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Detroit Mercy is 2-7-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in three games, while Titans games have gone over three times.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 73.7 points per game to rank 208th in college basketball and are allowing 66.9 per outing to rank 87th in college basketball.

Northwestern is 347th in the country at 27.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Northwestern hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Wildcats average 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (70th in college basketball), and give up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (227th in college basketball).

Northwestern has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 7.4 per game (first in college basketball play) while forcing 15.0 (42nd in college basketball).

