How to Watch Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Titans allow to opponents.
- In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Titans are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 353rd.
- The Wildcats score 73.7 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 76.3 the Titans give up.
- Northwestern has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 76.3 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northwestern put up 68.2 points per game at home last year. On the road, it performed better on offense, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
- The Wildcats surrendered 60.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.
- Northwestern sunk 8.1 treys per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% when playing at home and 34.1% in road games.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 66-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/27/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 89-67
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
