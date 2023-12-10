The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Titans allow to opponents.
  • In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Titans are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 353rd.
  • The Wildcats score 73.7 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 76.3 the Titans give up.
  • Northwestern has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 76.3 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern put up 68.2 points per game at home last year. On the road, it performed better on offense, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats surrendered 60.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.
  • Northwestern sunk 8.1 treys per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% when playing at home and 34.1% in road games.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Mississippi State L 66-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/27/2023 Northern Illinois W 89-67 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

