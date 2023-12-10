The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Titans allow to opponents.

In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Titans are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 353rd.

The Wildcats score 73.7 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 76.3 the Titans give up.

Northwestern has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 76.3 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern put up 68.2 points per game at home last year. On the road, it performed better on offense, averaging 69.5 points per contest.

The Wildcats surrendered 60.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.

Northwestern sunk 8.1 treys per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% when playing at home and 34.1% in road games.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule