Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will look to stop a six-game road slide when taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.
Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Detroit Mercy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-24.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Northwestern (-24.5)
|132.5
|-10000
|+3000
Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends
- Northwestern has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Wildcats' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Detroit Mercy has won just two games against the spread this season.
- Titans games have hit the over three out of nine times this year.
